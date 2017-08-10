Police Search For Man Who Robbed Convenience Store

Kenosha Police are searching for a man who robbed a local convenience store with a “long gun” Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Jim’s Foods on the corner of 57th Street and 17th Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Nearby Frank Elementary School, 1816 57th St., was put on lockdown as police and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies combed the area for evidence.

No one was reported injured.

The suspect was described on scanner reports as a male Hispanic wearing a red sweatshirt. It’s not clear what type of weapon he had.

The store was open for business Wednesday night. An employee said the man got away with cash.