Official Badger Bowl Tour Presale Announced 

MADISON — Saturday’s victory over Michigan has the Badger football team poised for an impressive postseason, heading for a major bowl or even a berth in the College Football Playoff. Immediately following the Badger game at Minnesota on November 25, fans can take advantage of an exclusive presale through the Wisconsin Alumni Association to travel with the Official Badger Bowl Tour.

This presale allows fans to reserve their place early for travel to any of Wisconsin’s projected bowls. If the Badgers beat Minnesota, a bowl championship semifinal game would be included in the menu of bowl choices.