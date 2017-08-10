Froedtert South, Anthem insurance negotiations no closer to resolution

As national open enrollment for health insurance continues toward its Dec. 15 deadline, negotiations between Froedtert South and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are no closer to a resolution.

The hospital system’s recent campaign to inform patients of a potential loss of Anthem-affiliated physicians continues to create consumer confusion, and has resulted in a cease-and-desist order from the insurance company.

Froedtert South CEO Ric Schmidt said Anthem filed the order against the hospital system to prevent it from running future ads during negotiations. The ads have appeared in the Kenosha News.

“The cease-and-desist letter says we will be sued unless we stop telling patients that the contract ends on Dec. 31,” Schmidt said. “(Anthem representatives) say the ads are a breach of confidentiality of our negotiations, but we don’t think so. We, however, feel compelled to tell the public that by Dec. 31 they won’t have full covered insurance.”

Anthem representatives confirmed the company had “addressed (the ads) directly” with the hospital system.