Effort to feed the homeless hits some red tape

A Kenosha woman who makes meals for homeless and needy residents of Uptown is looking for a new place to prepare food after the Kenosha Division of Health warned she cannot keep cooking in her own kitchen.

Since May, Arnetta Griffin has been making meals in her kitchen twice each day, packaging them up and delivering them to people along 22nd Avenue in Uptown. She said she had been worried about homeless people in the neighborhood when a nearby shelter closed, and felt driven by her religious faith to help.

Griffin, 51, who calls her effort God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, made the food herself using her own money and distributed it twice a day with the help of her family. She now serves as many as 100 meals a day.

Since her story came to light, she has been getting more donations and offers of help from the community.