Juvenile Arrests and Delinquency Referrals Decline in 2016

The number of juvenile arrests declined in Kenosha County in 2016, continuing a trend that began in 2012, but the percentage of those arrests that were for more serious crimes increased.

Last year 1,411 juveniles were arrested in the county, a 3 percent decline from the previous year and down 43 percent compared to 2012.

The majority of those arrests were for “society” offenses, things like disorderly conduct, curfew violations and loitering. Only 3 percent of juvenile arrests were for violent crimes.

Of the 7 percent of arrests that were drug related, 77 percent were for possession of marijuana.

While overall arrests have declined steadily since 2012, the percentage of those arrests for felonies have increased.