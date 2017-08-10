Soldados estadounidenses afirman que los nacionalistas blancos representan amenaza
Nuevamente en Estados Unidos, el 30 por ciento de los soldados estadounidenses considera que los nacionalistas blancos representan una amenaza significativa para la seguridad de Estados Unidos, y consideran que esta es mayor que la que suponen los conflictos en Irak, Afganistán o Siria.

Así lo indica una nueva encuesta realizada por el periódico Military Times.

La encuesta también muestra que uno de cada cuatro soldados estadounidenses afirma haber sido testigo de demostraciones de nacionalismo blanco por parte de sus compañeros.

