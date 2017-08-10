Volunteers Needed for Annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon

MILWAUKEE – The 38th annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon (MLM), held annually on the first Sunday in October, is seeking more than 2,000 volunteers to assist in a variety of areas during race weekend, Fri., Oct. 5 – Sun., Oct. 7. The race will take place Sun., Oct. 7, 2018, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Grafton High School, 1950 Washington St., concluding at Veterans Park.

On Oct. 5, workers are needed to complete load/unload and merchandise set-up for the MLM Expo on Oct. 6.Held at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Ballroom, 200 E. Kenwood Blvd. in Milwaukee from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., the expo is free and open to the public. Participants will pick up their bib/shirt and have an opportunity to meet local and national vendors offering merchandise such as shoes, apparel, and nutrition, plus there will be speakers making presentations throughout the day.

At the MLM Expo, workers are needed to assist with merchandise sales, race bib and shirt distribution, and helping attendees prepare “cheer signs” for use during the race to encourage family and friends competing in the marathon.

Volunteers are also needed on Oct. 6 to put course directional and informational signage in place as well as set up the finish line at Veterans Park.

On the day of the marathon, volunteers are needed to assist with parking, the starting line set up, gear bag drop off and pick up, on the course to direct participants along the correct path, refreshments, merchandise sales, clean up, and tear down.

In addition to the marathon on Oct. 7, there is a 5k race and kids run for people of all abilities. Volunteers are needed at registration, as course marshals, serving refreshments, and at water stops.

“Several of the volunteer opportunities lend themselves to having small groups of people that want to work together participate in one area, while others allow for having children work under the guidance of adults,” said Scott Stauske, Race Director. “Many volunteers will also find opportunities to interact with the racers at the Expo and the marathon.”

Stauske said the positions needed the most are course sentries, race day start line personnel, and staff for the expo set up and breakdown. “Without the help of people from throughout the community, our event would not be a success,” he said. “There is no experience necessary and all help no matter the hours available is greatly appreciated.”

All volunteers receive a long sleeve “Support Team” shirt and refreshments at the finish line. To register as a volunteer or for more information, visit http://www.milwaukeelakefrontmarathon.org/pre-race/volunteers or email [email protected]

Produced by the Badgerland Striders, Wisconsin’s largest and oldest running club that is a 100% volunteer run organization, the MLM is run on a flat and scenic point-to-point course that is USATF certified. The course travels south through rural countryside, quiet neighborhoods and finishes along the shores of Lake Michigan just north of the Milwaukee Art Museum at Veterans Park. New in 2018 will be live music at various points along the course.

A Boston Marathon qualifying course, the MLM serves as the Road Runners Club of America’s State Championship and the Wisconsin USATF Championship.

Overall male and female winners will have their name engraved on a special Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon “Champions Cup” trophy, receiving smaller replicas acknowledging their victories. In addition, awards will be given to the top three finishers in the following divisions:18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+. All marathon finishers within the 6.5-hour time limit will receive a medal at the finish line.

The MLM is offering a $5,000 bonus to the first male and/or first female that completes the course in a time that meets or beats the standards needed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in 2020, adhering to all USATF rules and regulations. The current published standards are 2:19 for males and 2:45 for females.

The route for the 5k race starts in Veterans Park, goes around Lakeshore State Park, and returns to Veterans Park, where participants will take a loop around the lagoon and listen to the cheering crowds as they finish through the same chute as the MLM runners. All racers receive a shirt, refreshments, and finisher medals.

After the race, there will be live entertainment by local and regional performers, including the Love Monkeys, plus food and beverages.

Marathon registration is available at http://www.milwaukeelakefrontmarathon.org/pre-race/registration, with a cost of $95 to members of the Badgerland Striders, $110 to non-members, and $25 for the 5k race. For more information on registering for the marathon and the 5k, e-mail [email protected]