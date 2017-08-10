Sen. Tammy Baldwin Comes Out Against Supreme Court Nominee

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin released a statement posted to Facebook that she doesn’t believe President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court is right for the country or Wisconsin.

“After reviewing this nominee’s record, I know why powerful special interests in Washington selected Judge Brett Kavanaugh to work on the Supreme Court for them, not the people of Wisconsin,” she said in the statement. “The people of Wisconsin need a fair, impartial and independent Supreme Court Justice who will stand up for them, not for powerful special interests. I don’t have confidence that Judge Kavanaugh would be that justice.”

While Baldwin’s decision to vote against Kavanaugh isn’t a surprise, her statement is noteworthy because she is the second Democrat up for re-election this year from a state President Donald Trump won in the 2016 election to come out against the Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania was the first senator from a red state to come out against the nominee, even before Trump announced who it would be.