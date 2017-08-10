Milwaukee Has New Health Commissioner

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council confirmed Mayor Barrett’s pick for health commissioner.

Dr. Jeanette Kowalik was voted in by a 14-0 vote. Born and raised in Milwaukee, she’s leaving her post as an associate director for a health program in D.C. to assume this new role.

Alderman Bob Donovan said although Dr. Kowalik has a great deal of work ahead, he hopes for a smooth transition.

Dr. Kowalik will replace former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker. Baker left the health department in January after problems with the city’s lead abatement program.

“I can’t even describe how I feel other than that I’m holding it in. I want to just cry tears of joy, but it’s a wonderful moment of my life that I’m able to come home to serve,” Dr. Kowalik said.