Thousands Show Respect For Fallen MPD Officer

OAK CREEK — Thousands of law enforcement from around Wisconsin and the nation are expected in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Aug. 1 to pay their respects to fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski. His funeral will take place at Oak Creek Assembly of God — just south of 13th and Rawson.

Michalski’s visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The funeral began shortly after 3 p.m. Michalski’s body was then be taken to Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, where he will be laid to rest.

Access to the church was restricted due to the construction area. Once the procession began, police shut down the intersection of 13th and Rawson. It was closed for at least an hour. Drivers sought alternative routes to the interstate — like Drexel or College Avenues.

The Milwaukee County Courthouse shut down at 4 p.m. on Wednesday due to the funeral procession for Officer Michalski. All non-essential employees at the Courthouse Complex will be released from work at 4 p.m. As is standard with Milwaukee County procedures for mandatory closures, employees will be compensated for any scheduled work hours lost due to this closure. The Courthouse Complex resumed normal operations on Thursday, Aug. 2.

The Milwaukee Police Department has created a GoFundMe page for Officer Michalski’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any Tri City National Bank, or you can send any donations to the address below:

Michael J. Michalski Memorial Fund

C/O Tri City National Bank

7525 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53219