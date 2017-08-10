Mexican Fiesta – August 24, 25, & 26, 2018

Mexican Fiesta is a 3 day event being held from 24th August to 26th August 2018 at the summerfest grounds in Milwaukee, United States. This event will feature new generations to know and identify with the traditions that take place in México and other Latin American countries.

Mexican Fiesta brings the sound, culture, and taste of México to Milwaukee’s lakefront. Join in on the fun as Milwaukee celebrates three days of fun, food, Mariachi and Fiesta for everyone. Mexican Fiesta is more than just a celebration; it is a vigorous declaration of community spirit at its best.