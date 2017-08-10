Dane County In State Of Emergency

Dane County officials declared a state of emergency this week after rain broke a state record for heaviest amount to fall in a 24-hour period, according to Dane County Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service estimates that as much as 13 inches of rain has fallen in parts of western Dane County in a 24-hour period.

The official state record for rainfall in a 24-hour period is 11.72 inches of rain, which occurred northeast of Mellen in northern Wisconsin on June 24, 1946.

Wisconsin and Dane County officials will be conducting aerial surveillance over flood damaged areas, according to a state officials. Officials are asking amateur drone operators to avoid flying in flooded areas while the assessment is being conducted.

Dane County officials declared a slow, no wake restriction on Lakes Mendota, Monona and Waubesa after rises levels rose significantly overnight.

Black Earth Creek is flooding and has hit a new record high flood stage, officials said.

Evacuations along the creek are underway in Black Earth, Cross Plains and Mazomanie, according to local officials.