Bustos Media Introduces “La Zeta”

Milwaukee – La Z 93.7 FM hit the airwaves in Milwaukee with its high energy music intensive Spanish Hits based format with a wide variety and unique blend of music combining Regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Contemporary Gold Hits of the last decade combined with carefully selected current hits of today. The station transmits from the historic Hilton City Center Hotel tower in downtown Milwaukee and booms right into the high density Hispanic Community in the Southside of town.

“This is a Hits based format with a very unique blend and mix of music that captures the critical mass of Hispanics with Mexican Regional but also provides a good mix and flavor to Adult Contemporary, Pop and the ever so popular top trap/reggeton artists. Now La Z 93.7 FM (W229CQ & WDDW-HD2) in combination with our heritage station in the market La Gran D 104.7 FM (WDDW) provide a powerful combination for our advertisers to reach a wide stretch of the high growth Wisconsin Hispanic market like never before, commented John Bustos, President of Bustos Media of Wisconsin.

BRONCO a legendary band christened the new station at their event at the Eagles Ballroom with a cake cutting and champagne popping ceremony.

Bustos Media owns and operates 23 Radio Stations including in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the heritage Spanish station WDDW, La Gran D 104.7 FM and La Z 93.7 FM.