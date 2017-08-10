Committee Votes Against South Side Hotel Proposal

The Common Council’s Licenses Committee voted unanimously to deny the application for a hotel license for the WoodSpring Suites Hotel that was proposed to be built at S. 20 St. and W. Layton Ave.

The two hour and 30 minute hearing involved testimony from Milwaukee Police, County Supervisor Jason Haas, the 27th Street Business Association, a nearby school principal, 18th Street Neighborhood Association, Town of Lake Neighborhood Association and dozens of neighboring home owners asking the committee to deny the hotel application.

“It was true Democracy in action as the public spoke on how this operation would negatively affect the neighborhood, school children and businesses,” said 13th District Alderman Terry L. Witkowski.

The planned low staffing level with no one on duty for most of the night caused the most concern, according to Alderman Witkowski. Additionally, the low cost per night and servicing of rooms once every two weeks were also concerns. “Residents and police cited these three factors as leading to problems at other hotel locations,” he said.

The full Common Council is expected to take final action on the matter at its July 31 meeting at City Hall.