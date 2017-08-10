Brown-Martin to Lead Transportation

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has appointed Donna Brown-Martin to head the County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), the County announced today. A 25-year veteran of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the State of Wisconsin, Brown-Martin will bring extensive public service experience as the MCDOT director, including a broad background covering administration, planning and service throughout her career.

“Donna Brown-Martin has a wealth of expertise in all aspects of transportation planning and services, and I am excited for what she’ll bring to the table in leading our Department of Transportation,” said Abele. “She understands the challenges of the job, but also has a substantial capacity to help us transform our already strong transportation systems into national models.

“Donna will be able to foster connections, not just between services like transit and the airport, but also among our entire County government and its people. At the same time, she has the ability to look forward in pursuit of innovative goals, such as the Bus Rapid Transit project. Her commitment to public service is undeniable, and I’m thrilled to have her on board,” he added.

Most recently, Brown-Martin served as director of the Bureau of Planning and Economic Development for WisDOT, a position where she defined and developed the State’s long-range multimodal transportation goals. Prior to that, she assisted communities across the state in making sound transportation decisions and investments while leading the Bureau of Transit, Local Roads, Railroads and Harbors. While serving in the Division of Motor Vehicles, she led field services and driver services. She has also held planning positions at WisDOT, including managing urban transportation planning for Southeast Wisconsin.

Brown-Martin was recognized as Woman of the Year in 2004 by the Wisconsin Women’s Transportation Seminar. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Abele noted, “I would like to thank Julie Esch, James Martin and John Rodgers for stepping up during this interim period. Their leadership and service continue to be incredibly valuable for Milwaukee County.”

Brown-Martin will begin her role on June 4. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.