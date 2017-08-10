Foxconn Team Sets Hiring Targets

Racine – The Foxconn construction management team wants 60 percent of the development project completed by Wisconsin companies with 70 percent of the job hours worked by Wisconsin residents.

General contractor Gilbane plans to call for 10 percent of the subcontractors to be based in Racine County and 10 percent to be women, minority or veteran-owned businesses, according to Mark Maley, a spokesman with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The construction of the $10 billion manufacturing facility and extended campus to be located next to Mount Pleasant is expected to generate 10,000 construction jobs over each of the next four years.

Foxconn has announced it will begin construction later this spring.

Under the conditions of a $3 billion incentive package, Foxconn is to create 13,000 jobs over time once the facility is fully operational. Foxconn plans to manufacture flat-panel television monitors and some additional state-of-art products.

While Foxconn has selected Mount Pleasant as its manufacturing location, it recently selected Milwaukee as its U.S. corporate headquarters.

This week’s session is one of several planned throughout the state. Another contractor session is scheduled for Friday at Liberty Hall Banquet and Conference Center, 800 Eisenhower Drive, in Kimberly, Wis. Another is scheduled for Monday at Madison Area Technical College, 1701 Wright St., in Madison.