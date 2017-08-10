Peggy West Faces Off Against County Executive Abele And Other Opponents

By Robert Miranda

Editor’s Commentary

The 12th District race for Milwaukee County Supervisor has incumbent Peggy West fighting off an attempt to remove her by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele who has no problem making it known he is using his wealth to unseat her.

The ballot will have vying for the seat, Peggy West and Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, but the real opponent facing off against West is County Executive Abele.

Several other incumbent supervisors are also fighting off Abele who is reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to have spent more than $456,000 so far in his effort to remove supervisors who stand against him on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

In the 12th District Abele has unleashed an independent campaign organization he started to oust Peggy West who has been a vocal critic of his policies over the past few years.

Leadership MKE, the group started by Abele, has invested over $56,000 on political messages aimed at boosting West opponent in an effort to defeat West. Added to the negative political spin Leadership MKE has targeted against West are individual gadfly smear-mongers spreading false narratives about West ethnic background.

In an attempt to increase Latino votes against West her opponents supporters have been spreading misinformation about West not being Hispanic. West is of Mexican origin and was adopted as a young child hence the name West.

In addition, attacks against West have become personal. More demented shady types of individuals have taken to spreading unsavory messages about her personal relationships. The tone used against her are sexist and have yet to be denounced by her female opponent.

Nevertheless, it is the actions of the County Executive that has raised interest in this years race.

As reported in the Journal-Sentinel Abele has had to battle Supervisor West, and her colleagues, who fought back against him for supporting a 2013 state law, known as Act 14. The law, which passed in Madison with overwhelming Republican support “reduced board terms to two years, cut board staff and funding, and asked voters to approve a referendum cutting supervisor pay in half and eliminating future health and pension benefits.”

The pay cut referendum was passed by voters 71% to 29% in April 2014 forcing most of the board members to take on other jobs yet still putting in full-time work load at the county board.

In response to Abele’s efforts his supporters say that the people in the community are sick and tired of divisive and petty political games and desperately want the board to focus on maintaining vital county services.

In truth, while the people of the community want the board to maintain vital county services, the people also want a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Not a government controlled by Abele funded candidates ready to do whatever County Executive Abele wants done.