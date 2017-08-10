Medical College of Wisconsin Announces President’s Diversity and Inclusion Award

The Medical College of Wisconsin has selected four individuals to receive the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Award. Andrew Petroll, MD, associate professor of medicine and psychiatry; B Ulysses Li, MD, professor of pediatrics (gastroenterology); Geneva Johnson; and Sebastian Ssempijja, PhD, CEO and clinic director of the Sebastian Family Psychology Practice, LLC., will be honored at a special event during the 2018 Spring Festival of Cultures.

Dr. Petroll was chosen for his dedication through mentorship and leadership in creating a meaningful and impactful educational experience for countless medical students as well as his commitment to the LGBTQ community.

Dr. Li was selected for his tireless efforts in promoting health and equity in the Asian population as well as mentoring Asian students to pursue health careers.

Geneva Johnson was chosen for her decades of work in leading cancer initiatives and serving the Hmong community to ensure efficient access to healthcare.

Dr. Ssempijja was selected for his passionate efforts in providing access to care for the underserved population and his unwavering commitment to refugees in the greater Milwaukee community.

John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, president and CEO, in partnership with MCW’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee, established the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Award to honor individuals who have helped enhance an environment of inclusivity and diversity at MCW. This year, award recipients were selected from the categories of faculty and community members. Each recipient will receive $2,500.