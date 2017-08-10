International Women’s Day Call To Action           

On International Women’s Day Thursday, March 8th 2018 women in Milwaukee and around the world are going on Strike. Women will take time off from waged and unwaged work – to demand an end to women’s low pay, no pay and overwork.

After striking, Milwaukee women and supporters will come together to celebrate women’s resistance. Between 6pm and 10pm at Timbuktu Night Club at 520 E. Center Street women will celebrate with music, poetry, rants, an open mic, African drumming, dancing and food.

The striking women across the world also demand an end to violence against women, the war on the poor, attacks on reproductive freedom, discrimination, US wars across the globe, environmental destruction, police brutality … and for the right to welfare, housing and other resources, and a living wage for all including mothers and other caregivers. The women’s strike is also called “A Day Without Women” to emphasize the importance of women’s work.

This event is sponsored by Welfare Warriors, the Stop CPS Abuse Movement, Black Lives Matter, Fight for $15, Peace Action Wisconsin, and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.