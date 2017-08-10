A Valentine’s Event at The Domes

MILWAUKEE – Bringing together Valentine’s Day and the romantic atmosphere of The Domes at night, Friends of The Domes invites couples to enjoy the evening at Hearts Under Glass, Feb. 14, from 6–9 p.m. The Mitchell ParkDomes is located at 524 S. Layton Blvd.

After entering the softly-lit lobby, couples will stroll under the light of the moon in the Desert Dome, will hear the rush of the waterfall in the Tropical Dome, and will be entertained by a light show set to music in the Floral Show Dome. The light show will be presented at 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, and 9 p.m.

“Join us before dinner for appetizers and cocktails or after dinner for dessert and drinks—either way, your experience at The Domes will have an atmosphere unmatched in Milwaukee,” said Liz Fehring, Event Coordinator for Friends of The Domes. “Over the years, we’ve even seen a few couples leave the event newly engaged!”

While at the event, couples will view the most popular exhibit of the year—the garden train show. “Railroad to Wonderland” features G-scale trains on four sets of tracks crisscrossing a landscape that gets curiouser and curiouser. Trains will pass the quiet riverbank near Alice’s house, go down the rabbit hole, and speed through the looking glass to the world of the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, and Queen of Hearts. Fifteen scenes along the route highlight chapters from the books Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take home mementos of the evening. In just a few minutes, artist Ryan Biddle will talk with couples and bring out their spirit in caricature drawings. Meanwhile, jewelry-loving couples may design their own custom jewelry at the Kendra Scott Color Bar. Kendra Scott Jewelry of the Corners of Brookfield will donate 20 percent of proceeds to Friends of The Domes.

Special-event admission rates apply for this fundraising event of the Friends of The Domes. General admission is $10 per person. Drinks and small-plate dining selections will be available for cash purchase from Zilli Hospitality Group. Membership passes and coupons are not valid for this event.

Advanced admission is available online through the Friends website or in the Domes Gift Shop. Admission will also be available at the door. More information and tickets are available at milwaukeedomes.org.