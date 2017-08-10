Workforce Program ‘Changing the Game’ for Job Seekers in 2018

MILWAUKEE – With the New Year come new opportunities, and 2018 may just be the best time for Wisconsin’s FoodShare enrollees to change their game and secure a family-sustaining career. Currently, there are over18,000 employment opportunities in southeastern Wisconsin, with business indicators pointing to thousands more throughout2018.

Using online job search engines can be frustrating, but with free, one-on-one guidance and support from the talent development specialists at ResCare Workforce Services, no job seeker needs to tackle the process alone. Since 2015, ResCare Workforce Services helped over 13,000 people in southeastern Wisconsin find jobs. This year, ResCare’s “Change the Game” campaign is focused on connecting thousands more job seekers with employers that are ready to hire.

“Being unemployed gets you frustrated. It plays on your emotions and pride,” said Phil Bridges, of Milwaukee. “I had no resources whatsoever, and I knew something needed to be done. So I trekked down to ResCare and they immediately signed me up for an orientation. I went to a job fair the next day, and on the third day I was hired. ResCare helped me get my foot in the doorand get started. All I had to do was make it happen.”

Those who enroll in FSET through ResCare receive personalized assistance, from start to finish, to prepare for a career—not just a job.

ResCare helps enrollees attain the abilities required to find and retain a successful career with a host of services that include career mapping, skills training, resume creation, interview preparation, child care assistance and transportation support. ResCare also assists with employment barriers, such as low education levels, a criminal background, or lack of a valid driver’s license.

“If someone is on FoodShare and looking for better employment opportunities, we’ll provide them the training and skills theyneed to change their game,” said Steven Reinhold, FSET Project Director for ResCare Workforce Services.