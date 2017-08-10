UWM HOSTS FOURTH ANNUAL BILINGUAL OPEN HOUSE

MILWAUKEE __ The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will hold its fourth annual Casa Abierta/open house for Spanish-speaking students and their families on Saturday, Jan. 27, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the UWM Union, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

“We know a student doesn’t make the decision to attend college on their own,” said Alberto Maldonado, interim director of the university’s Roberto Hernández Center. “Family plays a large role in supporting and nurturing students as they make these life-changing decisions. Not all family members are comfortable with English as a first language, and we want to make sure everyone gets the information they need, in the way they need it, to help students become future Panthers.”

During the bilingual open house, UWM opens its doors to hundreds of Latino high schoolers and their families. The annual intergenerational and bilingual open house draws students from Wisconsin and Illinois and has become a UWM tradition.

Casa Abierta is geared toward current high schoolers, as well as current UWM applicants, admitted students and transfer students from other colleges and universities. More information can be found online.

