Incident Ruled Inappropriate By School Officials

FRANKLIN — A racist message displayed inside Franklin High School on Monday, Jan . 22 and posted on social media has prompted school officials to take action. Students are now speaking out about the racial climate in the school.

A water fountain photo shows two water fountains in one of the school’s hallways labeled “white” and “colored.”

Jacob Romanski snapped a photo of it and went straight to administrators.”I was kind of sad, mad, angry,” Romanski said. “It’s unacceptable.

School officials said they were able to identify the person responsible — and are addressing the student’s behavior.

Here is the complete message from Franklin High School Principal Michael Vuolo:

“Monday afternoon, an inappropriate and racist message was displayed at Franklin High School. Administration was able to identify the individual responsible and address that student’s behavior.

This act was in no way part of any school project, curriculum, or initiative. This was an individual act of student behavior. Franklin High School administration is aware of a photo showing this racist imagery and comments circulating on social media in and outside of our community. Campus safety is a priority. We work closely with the Franklin Police Department to ensure our community is safe.

Franklin High School values each and every one of our students. This act of intolerance by an individual does not represent the values of Franklin High School or the approximately 1700 people who teach and learn here every day. The display was offensive, hurtful, and wrong. As a school community, we have a responsibility to treat one another with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion.

Below is a statement from the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Wisconsin and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation:

“It has been reported and acknowledged that there was a posting of “White” and “Colored” signs over a set of school water fountains. While we appreciate that administrators issued a statement disavowing this despicable action, the incident demonstrates the need for the school and the district to take immediate and ongoing action to make the school more inclusive and respectful of different cultures.

Unfortunately, Franklin High School, like many schools and districts, does not recognize or celebrate the federal holiday recognizing the achievements of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We ask that the district consider changing that policy. Today’s action highlights the urgency of taking actions to ensure that the school celebrates tolerance and inclusion as part of its curriculum and culture.”

Former student Amber Ariel Smith posted on Facebook that this isn’t the first time she’s seen racism at her former school.

“From my sisters being called N***** and the school not doing anything about it. To students making a VIDEO about how it’s OKAY to say n***** for a presentation and the school STILL not doing anything. To THIS,” Smith posted on Facebook. “I swear if the school don’t do anything this time I’m driving up there myself. My younger brother and sisters shouldn’t have to be disrespected like this and no one doing anything about it.”

