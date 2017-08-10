Bradford Students Headed To See “Hamilton”

KENOSHA – On Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, Bradford High School advanced placement government students, along with 11 chaperones, will be attending “Hamilton” at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago thanks to a grant from the Hamilton Education Program<https://www.gilderlehrman.org/content/hamilton-education-program> and Rockefeller Foundation.

The program, which requires teachers to integrate Revolutionary-era history into classroom curriculum, was designed to improve the teaching and learning of American history and provide Title I schools the opportunity to attend the hit Broadway musical at the affordable price of $10 per ticket.

In addition, student projects will be showcased prior to the show. To determine which Bradford student would perform, all government students were required to write and record a script, either by themselves or in a group of up to three members. Submissions needed to be in the form of a song, rap, scene or monologue and no more than two minutes in length.

A finalist from the submissions was to be submitted for review prior to the performance on Feb. 7, however, in Bradford’s case, two submissions are being sent and the staff of the Chicago “Hamilton” crew will make the final decision regarding who will perform due to them both being of superior quality.

The students whose videos were submitted are Natalie Lall for her creation and performance of “Stop It,” and Connor Cameron, Nick Daley and Ben Woods for their collaborative work in creating, “Fire.”