Umos Awarded Human Trafficking Grant



Milwaukee – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/ACF Office on Trafficking in Persons, has awarded UMOS a $634,000 grant over a 3-year period. Only 9 awards were granted nation-wide.

Funds will be utilized state-wide through the Wisconsin Regional Anti-Trafficking Program (WRAP). “The issue of human trafficking exists not only in Milwaukee, but in many communities around the state,” says, Lupe Martinez, President/CEO, UMOS. “We are privileged to have the opportunity to expand our efforts by working with service providers and law enforcement around the state, as well as with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Department of Justice to help survivors heal and seek justice.”

“UMOS has been a steadfast and reliable partner in fighting human trafficking, and a tireless advocate for survivors,” said Attorney General Schimel. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the state’s anti-human trafficking task force is more effective with the support of organizations like UMOS and I look forward to seeing the outcome of the new programs and resources this grant will provide.”

UMOS will implement the grant with a strategic focus on key metro areas and “hotspots” located along major interstate highway corridors and agricultural communities in central Wisconsin. Funds will be used to establish, support and expand capacity of Wisconsin communities to prevent labor and sex trafficking and protect both domestic and foreign-born victims of trafficking.

“Individuals who endure this painful experience often have complex needs that require trauma-informed programing,” said DCF Secretary Eloise Anderson. “Through strong partnerships, like the one with UMOS, we can continue to ensure these individuals are receiving the support they need during the healing process.”

UMOS staff will be located in two offices: the UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee and the UMOS regional office in Oshkosh. For more information on program implementation, contact Mariana Rodriguez at 414-389-6508 in Milwaukee, or Vivian Gutierrez, 920-232-9611 in Oshkosh, or toll free at 866-413-8667.