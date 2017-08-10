Milwaukee County Parks Offers Military Veterans Free Greens Fees

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Parks is offering military Veterans and active servicemembers free greens fees at four golf courses and free admission to The Domes, this Saturday, Veterans Day.

Participating in the offer are Currie Park Golf Course, 3535 N. Mayfair Road; Grant Park Golf Course, 100 Hawthorne Ave.; Lincoln Park Golf Course, 1000 W. Hampton Ave.; Whitnall Park Golf Course, 6751 S. 92 St.; and The Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd.

“I’m proud of Milwaukee County’s efforts to support our Veterans,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said. “From the 2013 founding of the Purple Heart Pass for Wisconsin’s Purple Heart recipients to participating for the past two years in the PGA HOPE [Helping Our Patriots Everywhere] six-week summer golf program, Milwaukee County continues to offer small gestures of thanks to those we owe so much.”

Parks Director John Dargle, Jr., a former commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, said, “I am pleased to be in a position to support our Veterans by providing them the opportunity to play golf or visit The Domes for free this Saturday. Giving our military men and women this opportunity is a simple demonstration of gratitude for their service and sacrifice in defending our freedom.”

To receive the free greens fee (9 or 18 holes) and admission to The Domes, Veterans and active servicemembers simply present their military ID to the golf starter or at The Domes ticket booth.

Golf car rentals will be available for under $10 but are not required to receive the free offer. Tee-time reservations are suggested. Veterans may reserve a tee time at (414) 475-6222 or milwaukeecountygolfcourses.com(https://countyparks.us8.list-manage.com/track/click?u=4b2ae738876d3a4c832e16e92&id=63cdef009d&e=891f34b1b5) via the “Book a Tee Time” link.