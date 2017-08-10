2015 Editor’s Year in Review

Here we are once again! Can you believe we’re about to put another year behind us? It was one for the books so before I say goodbye to 2015, I decided to revisit the biggest headlines of the year. Here’s the lowdown on the shake-ups, bombshells and watercooler moments that captured our attention in 2015:

A Royal Delivery

Princess Baby Charlotte.

Britain and the globe awaited the arrival of Royal Baby #2 with bated breath from the moment the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced they were expecting again. Would the world’s most perfectly perfect family be blessed with a pink bundle of joy to complement big brother George? And for the love of God, would she be named DIANA?!? Or Elizabeth?! The speculation raged. Ultimately, the answer was yes, yes and yes. For on May 2, 2015, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born! Cute as a button, of course.

Good bye, Dave!

David Letterman.

That’s all, folks! After 33 years in late-night television and more than 4,600 “Top Ten Lists,” David Letterman retired from CBS’s Late Show with David Letterman on May 20, 2015. And with that (and Jay Leno’s second departure from The Tonight Show in 2014), it truly was the end of an era for television.

Misty Copeland Dances into History

Misty Copeland.

American ballet dancer Misty Copeland wowed more than just the dance world when it was announced on June 30, 2015, that she was being promoted at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Copeland was named the company’s principal dancer – the first African-American female to be given the honor in the company’s 75-year history.

U.S. Women’s Soccer World Cup Win

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

Goooooooalllll! The cheers were loud and proud when the U.S. Women’s soccer team won the World Cup for the first time in 16 years (and became the first team to win the tournament three times) on July 5, 2015, defeating Japan in a 5-2 victory. MVP Carli Lloyd, Abby Wambach, Hope Solo and co., became the Golden Girls of Summer.

U.S. and Cuba Relations Restored

The Cold War between the United States and Cuba finally ended after five decades. On July 20, 2015, the two countries reopened their embassies and restored formal diplomatic relations, which had been frozen since 1961. While the ties between the U.S. and Cuba remain “complex,” that’s progress.

The Pope Visits

the U.S.

Pope Francis.

God Bless America! Pope Francis, aka the coolest Pope in ages, took the U.S. by storm in September 2015 amid grand fanfare (and gonzo security measures) for an unprecedented visit to Philadelphia, New York and D.C. The Pontiff kissed babies, blessed the poor and disabled, and generally restored everyone’s faith in humanity.

Hello, Adele!

Adele.

Grammy-winning singer Adele staged a roaring comeback in the fall of 2015, releasing her first single in three years on October 23, 2015. The song smashed Internet records with 27.7 million YouTube views in a single day. “Hello” quickly became the fastest selling single of 2015 and her sophomore album, “25,” continues to break records. It’s safe to say Adele’s fans welcomed her back, warmly.

THE Celebrity Marriage of 2015: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston finally got her due. Everybody’s favorite jilted Friend finally re-married, saying “I Do!” to hunky actor Justin Theroux (of HBO’s excellent The Leftovers) on August 5, 2015, in a private ceremony in front of about 70 guests at their Bel Air mansion, where Jimmy Kimmel officiated. Let’s hope she gets the happily ever after the second time around.

THE Celebrity Split of 2015: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

It was a bad year for celebrity divorces with several major break-ups making headlines, from Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez to Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. But Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck – and Nannygate – take the cake. Proving that the tabloids were right once again, Garner and Affleck announced they were divorcing on June 29, 2015, after 10 years of marriage and three kids. Soon after, reports surfaced that their nanny Christine Ouzounian may have contributed to the couple’s split (Affleck denied the allegations). Ben’s alleged gambling habit probably didn’t help, either.

Well, here’s to 2016 and wishing you a prosperous and joyous New Year.