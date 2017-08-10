Foxconn contracts six Kenosha County companies

Foxconn Technology Group awarded contracts to six Kenosha County companies Tuesday for work on part of the company’s $10 billion campus in Mount Pleasant.

The Kenosha County companies were among 37 Wisconsin operations that Foxconn chose to take part in the construction of the Multipurpose Building at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park campus in Mount Pleasant, according to a Foxconn news release.

Included in the six local companies chosen for work on the project were: Arrow Marine Transport Inc. in Kenosha, which will provide trucking for the project; Dickow Cyzak Tile Company in Kenosha, which will provide ceramic tile; DK Contractors in Pleasant Prairie, which will conduct excavation work; Mariana Plants in Kenosha, which will serve as a plant material supplier; Ozinga in Kenosha, which will serve as a concrete supplier on the project; and Yutka Fencing in Kenosha, which will provide fencing.

“Today’s announcement reflects Foxconn’s continued commitment to a ‘Wisconsin First’ plan by working with companies all across the state,” said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn founder and CEO Terry Gou, in a released statement. “We are proud all of these companies have Wisconsin operations, and it is good to see that many are from southeast Wisconsin, as well as some from the Madison area, the Fox Valley and west central Wisconsin.

“Part of the reason we selected Wisconsin is the quality of workmanship we find here. We look forward to our continued partnership with companies here as we invest $10 billion and create 13,000 jobs that will pay an average of $53,875 annually.”

The Multipurpose Building is a 120,000-square-foot facility and the first building being constructed on the Foxconn campus. The structure will serve as office space for construction companies involved in the building of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. It will also house research and development facilities focusing on “advanced display technology and applications in all aspects of smart lives.”