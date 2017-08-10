M-WERC hosting sold-out Energy Storage Global Innovation Forum in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – The Energy Storage Global Innovation Forum hosted by the Midwest Energy Research Consortium and Smart Grid Observer kicked off this morning. The sold-out conference is examining the latest and most promising advances in grid-level and on-site storage, business models for various deployment scenarios, and success strategies for stakeholders across the energy spectrum. Both utility-grade storage advances as well as residential / behind-the-meter applications are being examined over the two-day event.

“The two-day conference is providing a unique opportunity for energy planners, innovators, professionals, and entrepreneurs to network with business leaders and technology innovators who are driving the energy storage market,” said Jeff Anthony, Chief Operating Officer of M-WERC. “We are pleased to organize and host this cutting-edge industry technical conference and it is encouraging to see the engagement and participation with the region’s innovators of today and tomorrow.”

Through a series of in-depth presentations and panel discussions, the event is examining the most recent technology developments and business models for utilities, energy providers and end users. The conference agenda is driven by practitioners and executives at a range of leading industry technology companies so participants can learn directly from the experts who are shaping the future of energy storage. The focus of the conference is on the real-world potential and impact of storage on existing networks and business models going forward — critical insight for meeting the challenges of the evolving energy ecosystem.

Several topics are being addressed, including:

The latest grid-level energy storage technology advances to date

Lessons learned and field data from key pilots and case studies

The role of storage in energy security and the Digital Energy Transformation

Residential storage trials and applications

Leveraging storage advances to integrate solar, wind and distributed energy resources

Effective project evaluation, design and implementation

Business models and applications for solar + storage

Energy storage for off-grid and grid-connected microgrids

Regulatory and policy developments at the state and federal levels

System design, modeling, supervisory control, and EMS integration

Current regulatory and market drivers impacting the future of energy storage

The conference is being sponsored by Faith Technologies, AO Smith, the Wisconsin Distributed Resources Collaborative; the Wisconsin Office of Energy Innovation; Renew Wisconsin; Xcel Energy; the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer; the German American Chambers of Commerce; the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; NewNorth; the American Transmission Company; SoCore Energy; Seventhwave; HGA; the Madison Area Technical College; and Pika Energy.