Black Arts Fest MKE and Discovery World Double the Savings for August

Purchasers buying festival tickets online get FREE Admission to Discovery World

MILWAUKEE – Black Arts Fest MKE and Discovery World are pleased to announce a partnership that provides FREE admission to Discovery Word throughout August for those that purchase Black Arts Fest MKE tickets online now through August 3. Black Arts Fest MKE will be held at Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds) Saturday, August 4 from noon to midnight.

Both organizations recognize and value the importance, and their ability, to offer an educational experience in fun unique settings. Youth ages eight to 11, adults 12 and older, and seniors 60 plus will receive FREE admission to Discovery World when they present their advanced sale ticket to Black Arts Fest MKE. Children seven and under need to purchase a ticket. This offer is only valid during the month of August to Black Arts Fest MKE online ticket holders. Each eligible person is required to present a ticket. No photocopies of tickets will be honored.

Advanced adult admission tickets provide a 30 percent savings and cost $9. Tickets may only be purchased in advance

“Discovery World is a premier science and technology center, and Black Arts Fest MKE is the largest celebration of African and African American culture in Milwaukee,” said Black Arts Fest MKE Executive Director Patrice Harris. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the public to revel in two different experiences, and we hope our patrons recognize the generosity of Discovery World and take advantage of an unforgettable experience.”

Discovery World’s lakefront setting, stunning architecture, and endless interactive exhibits, educational labs and programs all combine into a spectacular experience evident in the excited statements and laughter that fill the facility.

“Discovery World is thrilled that Black Arts Fest MKE is heading to Milwaukee’s lakefront this summer,” said Discovery World President & CEO Joel Brennan. “This event will inspire and strengthen our community and we hope that attendees will take advantage of the partnership and join us at Discovery World for an unforgettable day of science, technology, engineering and math.”

The enthusiasm is what Discovery World hopes for, that young children explore, learn and create with their families and that it inspires them to become the next generation of community leaders, scientists, engineers and innovators.