Molina Healthcare Of Wisconsin Donates Grant

MILWAUKEE – Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin recently donated a micro grant of more than $2,000 to support the Reach Out and Read program at Progressive Community Health Centers (CHC). The funds will be used to purchase developmentally appropriate children’s books for distribution during well-child check visits throughout the year at Progressive CHC’s clinics. Reach Out and Read gives young children growing up in poverty a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. Progressive CHC supplies over 800 new books to children annually through its Reach Out and Read program.

“Providing children with books during well child checks visits is aligned with Molina’s mission of providing quality care to those in need,” shared Babette Honore, director of community engagement for Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Progressive Community Health Centers and support early childhood literacy and development in children.”

Molina employees also held a used book drive through the company’s Employee Activity Committee and collected more than 300 books. The purpose of the committee is to help the populations Molina serves, such as low-income families, seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans, etc.