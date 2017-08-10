Penrod receives 2018 Bubbler Award

MILWAUKEE — NEWaukee and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) today presented Penrod with a 2018 Bubbler Award.

Every year, NEWaukee hosts the Bubbler Awards: Best Workplaces for Young Professionals in Wisconsin as part of YPWeek. The Bubbler Awards shine a light on the companies’ achievements in serving the interests and needs of younger workers.

“The world of talent attraction and retention has changed dramatically. The standard offering isn’t going to work with the next generation of talent,” said Angela Damiani, CEO of NEWaukee. “The Bubbler Awards recognize the Wisconsin companies that have made great advances in their ability to attract, keep and grow their young talent. We are proud to highlight companies like Penrod that are truly among the best places to work for young professionals in Wisconsin.”

NEWaukee and WEDC leaders presented the award on site and met with the company’s employees to learn about Penrod’s efforts to become a place where young professionals enjoy working. Among those visiting were WEDC’s Talent Initiatives Director Rebecca Deschane and NEWaukee Co-Founder Jeremy Fojut.

Penrod, a cloud consulting agency specializing in business improvement, became Salesforce’s second-fastest-growing national partner, according to Inc. magazine. Their focus on improving processes and managing change continues to ensure company-wide success and return on investment for their national clients and partners. The company’s leaders truly believe that culture equals success, and they intend to make the upcoming year the best one yet.

“We spend 40 hours plus a week at work, which is a large chunk of our lives. That time needs to be satisfying, enjoyable and challenging,” said Chris Widmayer, CEO of Penrod. “Part of that is making sure that everyone involved knows they are helping the mission of the company. Winning the Bubbler Award for a third year in a row means we are on the right path to achieving this for our people, and we will continue to adapt to be sure we are a place people look forward to coming every day while also driving unmatched quality to our clients.”

“Keeping the quality workforce that we’ve grown here in Wisconsin, as well as attracting workers from outside of the state, is vital for the future of our businesses and communities. Penrod, a three-time Bubbler Award winner, demonstrates the type of strong leadership that is needed to establish the state as an ideal workplace destination for young professionals,” explained Tricia Braun, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer. “WEDC and its many partners, including the state’s young professionals’ groups, are working together to promote Wisconsin as a destination for business, personal and professional fulfillment. That’s why it’s important for us to celebrate companies like Penrod, which is putting the Think-Make-Happen concept into action.”

The Bubbler Awards are part of YPWeek Wisconsin and highlight the innovative approaches businesses are taking to attract and retain talent. The nomination evaluation centered on what Millennials are looking for in today’s workplace, including competitive salary and benefits; opportunities for advancement; and employee and community engagement. For the full list of 2018 Bubbler Award winners, click here.

YPWeek, founded in 2012, is a weeklong platform of discovery, adventure and meaningful conversations about the issues that matter to young professionals. YPWeek Wisconsin has continued to reach across the state with the support of WEDC since 2015, and its participants are collaborating with the organization on a shared communication platform designed to retain, excite and grow the state’s talent pool.

YPWeek incorporates this platform into its programming, leveraging “Think-Make-Happen” as an organizing theme. Now in its fourth year, YPWeek Wisconsin 2018 features more than 200 events and 30 public projects occurring in 29 communities across the state.