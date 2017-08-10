Performances At Milwaukee Repertory Theater

March 13, 2018- (Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater finishes out the 2017/18 Season in the Stackner Cabaret with the return of the smash hitAlways…Patsy Cline created and originally directed by Ted Swindley – based on a true story. Licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline. Always…Patsy Cline features the return of Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls, Ragtime) in the role of Patsy and welcomes Tami Workentin (Good People) as Louise Seger in this brand new production directed by Milwaukee native Laura Braza (Grounded, Souvenir).

Always…Patsy Cline is the true story of country music legend Patsy Cline’s remarkable friendship with devoted fan Louise Seger. Filled with two dozen unforgettable hits – including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin’ After Midnight” – Always . . . Patsy Cline celebrates the life and music of one of the most acclaimed vocalists of the 20th century.

After a record-breaking sold-out engagement in 2012, Kelley Faulkner dazzled audiences and earned rave reviews. Milwaukee Journal Sentinelsaid, “Faulkner hits every note while singing more than two dozen songs doing justice to Cline’s wide-ranging repertoire: honky-tonk and western swing; rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll; two emotionally charged spirituals and Cole Porter’s “True Love,” which Faulkner renders with simple beauty.”

Always…Patsy Cline features set design by Emily Lotz(The Wild Party, University of Maryland), costume design by Leslie Vaglica (Grounded), lighting design by Aimee Hanyzewski (I Love a Piano), sound design by Megan Henninger (Guys and Dolls), and stage managed by Rebekah Heusel.

Always…Patsy Cline runs March 23 – May 20 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, March 25, 7:00pm. Purchase tickets online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office (108 E. Wells Street). Always…Patsy Cline is licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline. All rights reserved. 2017/18 is the Camille and David Kundert Stackner Cabaret Season. Executive Producers are Kris and Wayne Lueders. The Rep is sponsored in part by The United Performing Arts Fund.