Just a few more days to submit to MKE Fringe Festival 2018!

MILWAUKEE, WIS – Attention artists! Submissions to the third annual Milwaukee Fringe Festival are open through March 5, 2018! Don’t miss your chance to submit a proposal via the event’s official website. The festival will be taking place this year at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday August 25 and Sunday August 26, 2018.

The two-day event will provide venues for theatre, dance and music performances, as well as art displays to give an opportunity for emerging artists to be discovered while strengthening the fabric of Milwaukee’s arts community. The third annual event in Downtown Milwaukee will utilize the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and surrounding areas.

Bollywood Dance Scene, Fringe 2017The submission form is live on the festival’s website and will remain open through March 5, 2018. The submission fee is $25.

Dancers, actors and musicians are encouraged to submit performance proposals following a list of criteria, along with examples of past work. Visual artists are asked to submit proposals for projects or to display artwork, with photographic or video examples of past work. Submissions will be judged by members of arts organizations of each separate discipline, and accepted artists will be assigned to performance slots at one the festival’s three venues.

The event will feature free outdoor performances as well as ticketed indoor performances. The MKE Fringe Fest will focus on accessibility to the citizens of Milwaukee by offering free or inexpensive live performances in the center of the city. More information is available via mkefringe.com/submissions.

About The Milwaukee Fringe Festival

Daniel Fleming, Fringe 2017The Milwaukee Fringe Festival is presented under the direction of John Schneider (Marquette University, Shepherd Express), Matt Kemple (Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Underground Collaborative), Eric Engelbart (Hollow Vessels), Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme (Dance Revolution Milwaukee). The festival is produced under Nice Plays, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

This Festival is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival- August 25 and 26, 2018 The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts