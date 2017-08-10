Callen Construction Explores Walk-In And Reach-In Closets

MILWAUKEE – “The type of closet you choose, whether a walk-in or a reach-in, is a decision that is ultimately based on personal preference,” said Marissa Shaffer, designer with Callen Construction in Muskego, a full service and award winning remodeling company. “While a walk-in closet can allow you to store your clothing and other items while serving as a dressing room, reach-in closets help you be more minimalistic and organized, allowing you to see your entire wardrobe at once.”

When you look beyond the obvious difference in physical size of a walk-in closet versus a reach-in closet, you can start to examine how exactly the space is utilized. In addition to storing apparel and operating as a fitting room, walk-in closets also allow for folding clothes and ironing. “Although walk-in closets are synonymous with clothing, an assortment of organizational systems can be installed inside a walk-in closet to help you get the most out of your space,” said Shaffer. For instance, organizational accessories include custom-made cabinets and drawers; jewelry trays; belt, tie, and shoe racks; various hooks; valet rods; and any and all shelf sizes. Additionally, large walk-in closets can serve more than one person. “Sharing this space with your significant other or children in order to create a space that fits everyone’s belongings is easy,” she said. “Alternatively, if you prefer a more personal space, you can transform the closet into a boutique-like dressing room that is fully equipped with seating, a vanity, and a full-length mirror.”

For those interested in a highly functional, organized space, you may want to consider a reach-in closet. Having a reach-in closet helps eliminate clutter, so that you are able to see exactly what you have. This will help keep the space organized and more efficient. “Plus, sorting through your wardrobe can be a positive and cleansing experience. If you are feeling really ambitious, you can organize your possessions by color for total tidiness,” Shaffer said.

A reach-in closet can also be revamped and customized to include other belongings. “During this process, it’s important to take into account the type of door and it’s placement because it directly affects the number of sections in the closet and where they are placed,” she said. To fully maximize the potential of a reach-in closet, consider using bins or baskets, hooks, premium hanging rods, or even a small table with a mirror. “Get creative and be smart when planning out your reach-in closet, so you can get the most out of your space,” said Shaffer.

Both walk-in and reach-in closets have their own unique advantages, and each can be customized to match an individual’s taste. So, the deciding factor between the two different closets is you. “Whether you’re tempted by the luxurious room that a walk-in closet offers, or you’re drawn to the structured design of a reach-in, your style, needs, and space will help determine which closet is most appropriate for you and your situation,” said Shaffer.

