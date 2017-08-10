Mann’s Quality Accessories Joins the U-Haul Dealer Network

MILWAUKEE — U-Haul Company of Wisconsin, Inc. is pleased to announce that Mann’s Quality Accessories has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Milwaukee community.

Mann’s Quality Accessories at 2100 W. North Ave. #22will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (414) 263-4118 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Milwaukee-WI-53205/018151/ today.

Mann’s Quality Accessories owner James Mann is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Milwaukee County.

U-Haul and Mann’s Quality Accessories are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Mann’s Quality Accessories is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.