Airlines Propel Mke To 2017 Passenger Traffic Increase

Second straight full-year passenger traffic increase at Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele today announced that General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) recorded a 2.44% increase in total passenger traffic for 2017. Total operations (takeoffs and landings) were up by nearly seven percent at MKE and by more than twelve percent at Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport, the Milwaukee County-owned General Aviation airport located on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Full-year passenger statistics show that 6,922,130 people chose MKE in 2017, an increase of 164,772 from 2016. New flights from Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines added the most passengers, and new service from Allegiant and Volaris helped push the full-year 2017 numbers higher. December 2017 passenger traffic was 538,394, an increase of more than five percent from December 2016.

“Our efforts to provide the best airport experience in the region are paying off, as more travelers from Wisconsin and northern Illinois choose Mitchell Airport,” County Executive Abele said. “More flights, more destinations and an outstanding customer experience are all reasons our hometown airport excelled in 2017. With more travelers continuing to choose MKE, we will build on this success in 2018.”