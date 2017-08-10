ACLU Comment on Congressional Budget Vote

WASHINGTON — The Senate announced today a deal to fund the government for the next two months that does not include protections for young immigrants known as Dreamers.

Lorella Praeli, director of immigration policy and campaigns at the American Civil Liberties Union, said:

“This announcement on a budget deal without protections for Dreamers is unacceptable. After President Trump ended DACA, Democrats promised to secure protections for Dreamers in a must-pass vehicle. Today, they are on the brink of breaking their promise.

“To date, almost 20,000 Dreamers have already lost their ability to legally live and work in the U.S. And starting on March 5, a thousand DACA recipients a day will become undocumented and fall victim to Trump’s unleashed deportation force. Democrats and Republicans need to know that they will be judged on their inaction to protect young immigrants when they vote for this spending deal.”