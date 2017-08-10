Sunrise Liquor & Cigarette Depot Expands Reach with U-Haul Dealership

WAUKESHA — U-Haul Company of Wisconsin is pleased to announce that Sunrise Liquor & Cigarette Depot has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Waukesha community.

Sunrise Liquor & Cigarette Depot at 518 Delafield St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (262) 347-4992 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Waukesha-WI-53188/041403/today.

Sunrise Liquor & Cigarette Depot partners Jagdish and Bharat Partel are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Waukesha County.

U-Haul and Sunrise Liquor & Cigarette Depot are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

