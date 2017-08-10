Experts To Present At Milwaukee Nari Home Improvement Show

MILWAUKEE – “The Plant Doctor” and the “Construction Guru” headline the Presentation Stage at the 56th annual Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show, Thurs., Feb. 15, through Sun., Feb. 18, 2018, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center at in West Allis.

Melinda Myers, “The Plant Doctor,” will make a presentation each day of the Show on a variety of gardening topics, including a presentation on Micro-Green Gardens on Sat. Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. from the Show’s park-like location.

A nationally known gardening expert, TV/radio host, author and columnist, Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books. She hosts the nationally-syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment” program and the internationally-distributed Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. She is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms and Wisconsin Gardening magazines. Prior to her current media work, she hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio show for over 20 years and seven seasons of “Great Lakes Gardener” on PBS. She has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist, and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. In 2012, Myers became the first woman inducted into the Wisconsin Green Industry Federation’s Hall of Fame.

Nick Kerzner, MCR, CKBR, The Construction Guru, will conduct presentations Thurs., Feb. 15 – Sat., Feb. 17. Kerzner, owner of Kerzner Remodeling & Construction in Oconomowoc, is an author of numerous articles on industry related subjects and hosts the Construction Guru radio show that airs Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on WISN-AM 1130.

New to the Home Improvement Show is the “Guess the Price” game show, emceed by Mike McGivern, host of the weekly “Home Improvement Show” radio program that airs Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. on WSSP-AM 1250/The Fan 105.7 FM. McGivern will provide an overview on specific award winning remodeling projects, including before and after photos, and audience members will compete for prizes as they try to guess the cost of the project.

The complete Presentation Stage Schedule, including seminar topics, is as follows:

Thursday, February 15

1:30 p.m.: Melinda Myers, the Plant Doctor: “Low Maintenance, Big Impact Perennial Gardens”

3 p.m.: Guess the Price Game Show

4 p.m.: Nick Kerzner, the Construction Guru: “The Difference Between Cost and Quality”

Friday, February 16

11 a.m.: Melinda Myers, the Plant Doctor: “Create A Stunning Front Yard and Entryway for All to Enjoy”

1 p.m.: Guess the Price Game Show

3 p.m.: Nick Kerzner, The Construction Guru: “Project Expectations and the ‘Home Remodeling TV Show Effect’”

Saturday, February 17

2 p.m.: Nick Kerzner, the Construction Guru: “How Much is Not Enough? What You Should Expect for Free from a Contractor”

4 p.m.: Guess the Price Game Show

5:30 p.m.: Nick Kerzner, the Construction Guru: “How to Shop for A Contractor”

Sunday, February 18

12 p.m.: Melinda Myers, the Plant Doctor: “Vegetable Gardening Success – Bountiful Gardens for People with Limited Time, Space and Budget”

2 p.m.: Guess the Price Game Show

In addition to the presentation stage, there will be live rock and soul acoustic music from the “In the Park” outdoor display by Vinnie Hines on Feb. 17 from noon – 3 p.m. and Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hines performs a variety of musical genres throughout the Midwest, and he has worked as an entertainer on cruise ships. A contestant on Season XV of American Idol, Hines received a Song of the Year nomination from the Memphis Songwriter Association. Hines, who’s music has been influenced by Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, The Eagles, Foreigner, Journey, Maroon 5, Bill Withers, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Jason Mraz, and Michael McDonald, released his first album, HQ, in March of 2016.

With a theme of “Remodeling Done Right,” the Show will provide attendees with an opportunity to meet with more than 250 Milwaukee NARI member exhibitors. Association contractors will display the latest home improvement and remodeling products and services, including design/build, kitchens, decks, cabinets, windows, wall covering, bathrooms, lighting, landscaping, roofing, painting, fireplaces, siding, and more.

In addition, the Show will also feature a Culinary Stage with cooking competitions and chefs preparing their favorite recipes, including Mad Dog & Merrill, the Grilling Buddies.

Special attractions at the Show include an “In the Park” outdoor living display with live music on the weekend, an Interior Design Display featuringoutdoor living theme designs by college students from four area colleges, the Wisconsin SkillsUSA Carpentry TeamWorks competition sponsored by the Milwaukee NARI Foundation showcasing area high school students, the Milwaukee NARI Foundation fundraising raffle, a Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes display, the Schlossmann’s Automotive Group vehicle display, and much more.

In addition, Milwaukee NARI and the Milwaukee NARI Foundation will host a career fair on Thurs., Feb. 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on the second floor of the expo building, with more than 20 association members who are seeking employees on hand to discuss available positions within a variety of disciplines, including carpentry, drywall, flooring, HVAC, painting, roofing, plumbing, siding, window installation, and more.

Show hours on Thurs., Feb. 15 are noon – 8 p.m.; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 16, and Sat., Feb. 17; and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sun., Feb. 18. Admission is $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets for seniors 60 and older are $8, while children 17 and younger and active and retired military personnel with military identification are admitted at no charge. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.milwaukeenari.org and at the Milwaukee NARI office, 11815 W. Dearbourn Avenue in Wauwatosa, Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A $2 off admission coupon sponsored by Weather Tight Corporation good on up to four regularly priced adult tickets during each day of the Show is also available at www.milwaukeenari.org.

Milwaukee NARI is an elite association of the best home improvement and remodeling professionals and those in businesses who are affiliated with the industry. As a trusted resource homeowners know and have chosen since 1961, Milwaukee NARI has promoted ethical conduct, professionalism, sound business practices in the remodeling industry, and consumer education. Consumers can have confidence when selecting a Milwaukee NARI member for their project, as all members adhere to a code of ethics that ensures honesty, integrity and responsibility.