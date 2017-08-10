Callen Construction Explores 2018 Home Remodeling Trends

MILWAUKEE – With 2018 having arrived, there are some new remodeling trends emerging. These trends indicate what potential buyers are looking for and can help you prioritize your remodeling projects. “When it comes to the changes you can make to your home, the options are endless,” said Paulette Sodemann, designer with Callen Construction in Muskego, a full service and award winning remodeling company. “If you plan on selling you home in the next few years, or if you are just looking to make some needed upgrades, knowing the latest trends is a great place to start the remodeling process.”

The number one trend continues to be enhanced accessibility accommodations. In the last several years, homeowners have had an increased focus on aging in place. “Now more than ever, those looking to buy are looking for a universal design with ease of access,” said Sodemann. Specifically, these remodeling projects include widening hallways and doorways and enhancing safety in bathrooms.

Luxury is likely to be a common theme among this year’s trends; specifically, an attached luxury bathroom and closet to make a master suite. “No longer is a small master bath attached to the bedroom, but rather the best accommodations are reserved for this space,” she said. “Increased storage will be popular in this area as well.”

As homeowners seek additional space, the addition of a mudroom is becoming more popular. “This space will allow children to store their coats and dirty shoes before entering the home, plus it is a perfect location for laundry facilities,” said Sodemann. “It might also serve as additional storage space for outdoor wear and necessities.”

Eco-friendly remodeling is a trend that’s here to stay, as homeowners and homebuyers are both looking for dwellings with upgraded insulation, smart home automation features, and earth-friendly construction materials.

While the majority of homeowners desire a finished basement, current trends are pointing to going the extra mile with a basement remodel. “This means more than just waterproofing and laying down flooring. Basements are being renovated to include all the amenities of a home’s main levels,” said Sodemann. “A small kitchenette in the basement is becoming very popular, as is a full bathroom. In addition, a basement is a perfect place for a home theater.”

In 2018, Sodemann said it is likely luxury remodels will take center stage. “While kitchen and bathroom remodeling will always be popular, there are many other areas of the home where you can invest your money to improve them,” she said. “Regardless of the reasons behind improvement projects, consider a few of these updates to help your home stand apart from the rest.”

Callen’s Muskego showroom, S63 W13131 Janesville Rd., contains a variety of samples, including full kitchen and bath displays featuring Kohler fixtures and Starmark Cabinetry products, countertops, as well as Infinity from Marvin Fiberglass replacement windows. Callen’s showroom in Brookfield, 19115 W. Capitol Dr., Suite 102, has a wide assortment of products on display, including Infinity® from Marvin fiberglass replacement windows, siding, doors, roofing, and Gutter Topper®.

Callen is a member of several home improvement and area associations, including the Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Council, National Kitchen & Bath Association, the Metropolitan Builders Association Remodelers Council, Better Business Bureau, Angie’s List, the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce, the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Hales Corners Chamber of Commerce.