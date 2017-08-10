Milwaukee Nari Announces 2018 Officers And Directors

MILWAUKEE, WIS. – Milwaukee NARI, promoting professionalism in the home remodeling industry and fostering consumer confidence for more than 55 years, announced the election of the following officers and directors for 2018:

Executive Officers

President: Chris Egner, MCR, CR, CKBR, CRPM, UDCP, CCP – Four Seasons Sunrooms/Chris Egner Design-Build-Remodel, New Berlin

Vice President: Bingo Emmons, CR, CRPM, UDCP – Creative Construction of Wisconsin, Franklin

Treasurer: Tom Mainville, CR – Story Hill Renovations, LLC, Wauwatosa

Secretary: Louis Weiher, CR, CCP – Carmel Builders, Inc., Menomonee Falls

Immediate Past President: Josh Brown – Bliffert Lumber & Hardware, Milwaukee

The following individuals were elected to three year-terms to serve on the Board of Directors:

Randy Miller, CR, Allrite Home & Remodeling, Inc., Milwaukee

Diane Nelson, CRPM, Diane Nelson Interiors, LLC, Wauwatosa

Jason Cyborowski of J&J Contractors I, LLC, Greendale, Wis., was elected to fill the remaining two years of Weiher’s term on the board.

The newly elected board members will join the following association members who will be continuing their service on the board:

Jessie Cannizzaro, CRPM – Milestone Plumbing, Inc., Wauwatosa, Wis.

Darren Fisher – SPEARity, Milwaukee, Wis.

John Nehmey, CR – Nehmey Construction, Inc., Oak Creek, Wis.

NARI is an elite association of the best home improvement and remodeling professionals in the area and a trusted resource for consumers. Since 1961, Milwaukee NARI has promoted ethical conduct, professionalism, and sound business practices in the remodeling industry and education for the consumer. Consumers can have confidence when selecting a Milwaukee NARI contractor for their home improvement project, as all members adhere to a code of ethics that ensures honesty, integrity and responsibility.