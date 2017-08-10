La Fuente in Walker’s Point is now open for events only.

La Fuente converts into event space

La Fuente’s Milwaukee location at 625 S. 5th St., will be closed for regular business. Instead owner Jose Zarate will be using the building as a special event space.

The official announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It stated:

“La Fuente at 625 S. 5th will only be open for banquet hall rentals and large party events starting Nov. 26th. We can provide buffet options or just a great space for any occasion with plenty of parking.”

La Fuente has been serving Mexican fare and some of the city’s best margaritas for decades. In 2015, Zarate made numerous upgrades to the space, giving the restaurant a refreshed look and feel.

The news about the Walker’s Point location follows on the heels of Zarate’s decision to close the restaurant’s Waukesha location, which was at 2423 Kossow Rd.

La Fuente restaurant in Wauwatosa, 9155 W. Bluemound Rd., will remain open. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Guests interested in reserving the 5th Street location for parties can call (414) 771-9900 for additional information.