Wisconsin Department of Justice

On October 27, 2018, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin. The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from our state’s medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.

No businesses allowed. All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, participating law enforcement agencies can host one or more collection sites at locations and times of their choosing. Law Enforcement agencies do not need to host a take-back event in order to participate in this program. Agencies offering a permanent drug drop box can turn over the collected drugs to DOJ for disposal.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications.

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc…), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas).