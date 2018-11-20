Andrés Calamaro Releses New Albun

November 20, 2018

One of the most important rock icons from Latin America and Latin Grammy®-winner

ANDRÉS CALAMARO releases new album Cargar La Suerte.His career together with Los Abuelos de la Nada, Los Rodríguez, or as a soloist (30 solo albums to date) position him as one of the most successful and original Latin artists of the last four decades

Credits include a diamond certified album and numerous gold and platinum albums

Calamaro’s most popular songs on Spotify alone have more than 200 million combined streams.Vesper Public Relations. November 2018. With the album Cargar La Suerte, the iconic Argentinean musician Andrés Calamaro is back with renewed artistry and energy two decades after the release of the renowned Alta Suciedad. The album is a collection of twelve artistic and affective songs, which each touch upon the human experience.

Calamaro selected the city of Los Angeles to record Cargar La Suerte. He offers us a mature rock and roll album, with elegance and inspiration, beauty and sensibility. The new recordings reveal Andrés Calamaro as an artist at the command of a long-standing aesthetic journey. The Bible, Nietzsche, Maradona, Joaquin Sabina, and Los Tigres del Norte are several of the references (not influences) that can be heard on Cargar La Suerte. The lyrics also contemplate metaphysical questions.

The production duties for the album were split three ways between Gustavo Borner, Germán Wiedemer and Calamaro himself. These three worked tirelessly to revalidate the art of making records, from crafting the lyrics and the selection of a repertoire to carefully writing the musical arrangements and recording in optimal conditions. The rest of the album’s artistic canvas comes from the featured West Coast-based musicians. They make this album a powerful release of instrumental ideas led by melodic guitar lines, lush keyboard harmonies, and powerful horn interplay.