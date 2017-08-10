Kim Kardashian lo vuelve a hacer
La estrella apenas cubrió sus zonas íntimas con sus brazos y manos.

Kim Kardashian volvió a impactar en Instagram con una fotografía desnuda.

La estrella de “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” y esposa del cantante Kanye West, apenas cubrió sus zonas íntimas con sus brazos y manos para promocionar su nueva fragancia.

De esta forma, la empresaria evitó que censuraran su imagen, pues la red social no permite publicar fotos en los que aparecen pezones femeninos.

Hace algunas semanas, Kim ya se había quitado la ropa para hablar de su perfume.

