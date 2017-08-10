MEET THE CAST AND CREW OF ​MURDER IN THE WOODS​ AT THE CHICAGO LATINO FILM FESTIVAL

“Red Carpet” Event for Media Prior to the Chicago Premiere Luis Iga’s Latinx award-winning horror / slasher is already becoming a cult classic and Chicago will get to witness how this film transforms how Latinos are represented in cinema around the globe.

Chicago, IL (April 3) ​- Chicago is thrilled to welcome the cast and crew of the highly anticipated, award-winning horror/slasher film Murder in the Woods, directed and produced by Mexican filmmaker Luis Iga. The film stars José Julián (A Better Life) and features distinguished actor Danny Trejo (Machete) and will have its Midwest premiere at the renowned 34th Annual Chicago Latino Film Festival (CLFF), home of Latina writer and producer Yelyna De Leon.

The film, which REMEZCLA has recommended as a “must see” in Chicago (https://bit.ly/2q1AApD), will play on Saturday, April 7 at 9:15 p.m. and Monday, April 9 at 8:45 p.m. at the AMC 21 River East. There will be a “Red Carpet” event opportunity for media to meet and interview the cast prior to the premiere on Saturday at 8:30 – 9 p.m. at the theater lobby.​ All press must check in with Nikoleta Morales prior to the “Red Carpet.”

Get your tickets now before they sell out again. They are available here: http://bit.ly/mitwCLFFtixketspr2

Murder in the Woods distinguishes itself as being an All-American horror/slasher film in English, with an All-Latino cast in non- stereotypical roles, created by Latinos with a story that is of universal interest. Critics give it “4.5 out of 5 stars” and call Murder in the Woods a “Breakthrough,” “must-see” and “unique horror film” with a “phenomenal storyline” that “delivers on its promise in heaps.”

The award-winning film had its Festival Premiere at the legendary “Festival Internacional de Cine de Guadalajara en LA” (FICG in LA) at the TCL Chinese Theatres. Murder in the Woods has received six nominations and has won six awards including Best Film at the LA Skins Film Festival; Best Supporting Actor (Kade Wise), Best Sound Design and Best Soundtrack at the Macabre Faire Film Festival in New York; the Panavision New Filmmakers Grant and the Luminys Grant. The ensemble lead cast includes actors Jose Julian (A Better Life, Shameless), Jeanette Samano (ISA, Female Fight Squad), Chelsea Rendon (Vida), Catherine Toribio (Jane the Virgin), Jordan Diambrini (Jane the Virgin) and Kade Wise (Empire). It also features Danny Trejo (Machete), Soledad St. Hilaire (Beatriz at Dinner), Kurt Caceres (Sons of Anarchy) and Rolando Molina (American Dad!).

“I want to thank Pepe Vargas (ILCC Founder & Executive Director) and the Chicago Latino Film Festival. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to showcase Murder in the Woods in such an iconic Festival for Latinos. My goal is to empower the Latinx generation by creating content by Latinos that is universal in theme and crosses over to the general market transforming how Latinos are viewed around the globe,” said director and producer Luis Iga.

The Latino Film Festival will take place from April 5 to April 19, 2018 and features opportunities for the audiences to participate in discussions with the directors at the screenings and at the series of special events highlighting the diversity of the Latino culture.

“Being a Latina born and raised on the Southside of Chicago in the Back of the Yards, I am humbly honored and thrilled to bring it back home and have it premiere in Chicago at the Chicago Latino Film Festival. As Latinos in Hollywood, we need all the support we can get from our communities to show Hollywood that we are done with stereotypes, and I’m grateful to my Chicago community and the CLFF for supporting us, and helping by being a part of this change,” said writer and producer Yelyna De Leon.

Murder in the Woods is a production of REZINATE Entertainment, founded by Luis Iga. REZINATE partnered up with Yelyna De Leon to produce this film. Both graduated with an MFA in Film and Television Production from the esteemed School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC) where they met.

About REZINATE Entertainment:

REZINATE is an entertainment company founded by Luis Iga. The company is involved in the Production and Financing of audiovisual projects including Film, Television, Animation, Video Games and Virtual Reality. REZINATE has a global presence and clients and projects that are developed around the world. www.rezinate.com

For more information on Murder in the Woods:

IMDB​: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6083146 Website​: http://www.murderinthewoodsmovie.com

Trailer​: http://bit.ly/mitwtrailerclffpr2

Facebook: ​@MITWMovie

Instagram: ​@murderinthewoods

Twitter: ​@MITWMovie

Snapchat:​ @MITWMovie