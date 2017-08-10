Kabuki Theater at Milwaukee City Hall

An article released by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (MJS) exposes concerns being raised by City of Milwaukee bureaucrats and hired consultants. They’re pointing out that there was dramatic action to scale back testing for sexually transmitted infections (STI) in the city by the health commissioner.

The article goes on to say that “under a directive from interim Health Commissioner Patricia McManus, nurses can no longer perform a wide range of tests at city health clinics.” The report cites as its source, Dr. Geof Swain, a medical director at the Health Department who dropped the ball on overseeing the lead program at the health department.

The MJS article goes on to say that sources informed them that a “McManus” directive forced the closure Wednesday of Keenan Sexual Health Clinic, the only city-run clinic that provides free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

The closed clinic in question is located at 3200 N. 36th St. The clinic reopened Thursday, but under orders that nurses assigned there are not allowed to perform services they are not licensed or certified to do.

However, through an Open Records Request FLAC was able to obtain a number of messages between health department bureaucrats and several Alderpersons and found no evidence that suggest the actions of the health commissioner forced the closure of the Keenan Sexual Health Clinic.

In fact, internal email communications and a memo from Dr. McManus show no order was issued to close the clinic.

In an August 8, 2018 memo from Dr. McManus to the Milwaukee Common Council, Dr. McManus informed the Council that the clinic in question was closed without her approval. “Today I was notified by staff that Ms. Hagy closed the STI clinic without my approval.”

Dr. McManus wrote that she directed Ms. Hagy, who is the director of disease control and environmental health at the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to reopen the clinic the following day.

Ms. Hagy wrote an email communication addressed to Dr. McManus and others dated Wednesday, August 7, 2018 in which the following was said:

“From: Hagy, Angela <******@milwaukee.gov>

Sent: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 11:11 PM

To: McManus, Patricia <******@milwaukee.gov>; Barta, Tiffany <******@milwaukee.gov>

Cc: Katrichis, Julie <******@milwaukee.gov>; Page, Lindsey <*****@milwaukee.gov>; Hunter, Paul <******@milwaukee.gov>; GEOFFREY R SWAIN <*****@wisc.edu>

Subject: Medical Procedures Provided Under Medical Order

“Commissioner and Tiffany,

“I wanted to verify that I have accurately captured what the directive is regarding medical procedures provided by nurses under standing medical orders prior to implementation of this new directive. Take a look and please confirm this is an accurate reflection of our discussion today. I am copying Drs. Hunter and Swain to loop them in as well as Julie and Lindsey so that we can all be on the same page moving forward.

“The following procedures are understood to be part of the nursing scope of practice and approved to continue:

· Injections

· Dispensing of medications

· Venous blood draws / finger sticks

· Collection of urine samples

· Non-invasive swabs

o Oral

o Nasal

o Genital skin/ lesions

o Vaginal

o Anal (external)

“The Commissioner has requested that the City Attorney review the liability related to the follow medical procedures, and therefore has directed that the procedures be suspended while that review occur:

Invasive swabs

Rectal

Urethral

Cervical

Speculum exams

Bimanual exams

“If you can confirm I captured this correctly I can have Julie attempt to pull quantify the number of induvial who may be impacted by action. We can also have discussions with our partners to address this increase in referrals. Commissioner, can you also confirm when you intend this change to be effective. I am assuming you want it to be implemented as soon as possible. Or do you want to wait for implementation until you have an idea of the numbers impacted and the ability of our partners to service these individuals. Again, I just wanted to make sure I am implementing what you have requested. One thing we didn’t touch on today was how do you want this change communicated to partners/community members, including elected officials?”

Angie

Ms. Hagy mentions nothing about Dr. McManus directing her to shut down the STI clinic.

What is interesting is the timing of events. The MJS article released quotes of Geof Swain regarding his concerns about the closure of the STI clinic, yet no mention of Dr. McManus’ August 8, 2018 memo to the Common Council is mentioned in the MJS article, which clearly states that she did not order the closing of the STI clinic.

In an August 8, 2018 communication Dr. Swain did not state any concerns about the STI clinic closing because there was no order to close the STI clinic. Dr. Swain after being briefed by Ms. Hagy of what was going with Dr. McManus stated in an email communication the following:

From: GEOFFREY R SWAIN [mailto:*****@wisc.edu]

Sent: Wednesday, August 08, 2018 8:45 AM

To: Hagy, Angela <******@milwaukee.gov>; McManus, Patricia <******@milwaukee.gov>; Barta, Tiffany <******@milwaukee.gov>

Cc: Katrichis, Julie <*****@milwaukee.gov>; Page, Lindsey <*****@milwaukee.gov>; Hunter, Paul <******@milwaukee.gov>; Dalby Jessica W <*************@fammed.wisc.edu>; Monteagudo, Maria <******@milwaukee.gov>; Roovers, Benjamin <******@milwaukee.gov>

Subject: RE: Medical Procedures Provided Under Medical Order

Importance: High

“It is my understanding from a phone call just now with Angie Hagy that Commissioner McManus replied to the below email directing that the listed procedures be stopped immediately at the STD clinic.

“Given that procedures such as urethral and cervical swabs, as well as pelvic exams, are essential components of the current medical orders under which the STD clinic nurses operate, I am hereby suspending ALL MEDICAL ORDERS at the STD clinic until I have a chance to carefully review and revise them in accordance with the Commissioner’s directive.

“Therefore, effective immediately, NO nursing practice can occur under ANY written medical orders signed or previously signed by me, by Dr. Hunter, or by Dr. Dalby. In addition, NO verbal medical orders from anyone besides me or Dr. Hunter will be permitted until this situation is more fully reviewed and evaluated from a medical perspective.

“I will do my best to undertake this review in a timely fashion. My expectation is that for the duration of these current procedural limitations we will be unable to provide ANY STD services under medical orders to female clients, and probably only to a limited subset of male clients.

“Dr. Dalby – I know you are about to go out on leave. Please do not worry about this; we will handle it internally and look forward to your return. I will contact the other covering MDs separately.”

~Geof

Again, no concerns or confirmation that Dr. McManus ordered the closing of the Keenan Clinic.

Geof Swain’s MJS comments cast Dr. McManus as acting reckless. Such an inference should raise an eyebrow of suspicion as to his motive for making such comments without seeking clarification from the Health Commissioner, who clearly explained her concerns and corrective actions in her August 8, 2018 memo to the Common Council.

It appears from the emails above Hagy and Swain are making decisions independent of Dr. McManus and doing so based on their perceived authority to do so.

Their lack of coordination between subordinate staff and the Office of the Commissioner will continue to end badly at the expense of residents and protection of the public’s health. Such actions should be considered insubordination and subject to disciplinary action.

Dr. McManus stated before that when she arrived at her position she was told by Mayor Barrett not to do anything. Who is in charge of the MHD? The Commissioner of Health or Mayor? Expertise presumably lies with the latter.

Clearly, the machine at City Hall is trying to push Dr. McManus out of office. The Kabuki actors are not content with just pushing her out of office, they’re also trying to damage her reputation and credibility.

We must continue to press Common Council members from voting in the Mayor’s commissioner of health appointee until Dr. McManus is done cleaning out the dirt and filth that is at the health department hiding in the shadows.