It is interesting that Mayor Barrett is calling for a full return to STI testing at the MHD Keenan Clinic.  Consider:

1. Resources dedicated toward fighting the STI epidemic in the City during his tenure were minimal (aka city budget allocations) including his purposeful discontinuation of the Milwaukee AIDS Initiative (MAI) grant funding program to non-profits to educate and build awareness in the community (special funding always seemed to materialize for ARCW at the last minute however – who is an avid mayoral supporter).

2. The Mayor has consistently demonstrated little understanding of the scope, breadth and impact of this “silent epidemic” on the economic, social or health fabric of the community which has consistently put Milwaukee in the top five cities during his tenure in terms of incidence of gonorrhea and chlamydia not to mention a meteoric rise in young black HIV incidence as well as syphilis resurgence under his watch.

3. The Keenan Health Clinic has always operated with low staff capacity relying heavily on CDC and State grant funding to support STI clinical and field operations. In addition, little was done by the Mayor’s Office to engage private healthcare organizations, MPS, community health clinics and corporate entities in the STI fight presumably because it was not considered a economic, job development or public safety priority for the City. This is not only short-sighted but borderline irresponsible.

4. Everyone in the public health community understands the importance of screening high risk individuals and providing clinical treatment to temporarily stem transmission and nominally mitigate spread of disease. However, little has been done by the City to invest in prevention which is far more cost effective ($1 in prevention saves $12 in future healthcare costs not to mention intangible quality of life improvements). The Keenan clinic was never meant to be a solution to the STI epidemic but rather a safety net for high risk, poor and uninsured.

5. The STI epidemic in the City is largely ignored by City Hall since it carries a social and political stigma that is unpalatable to policymaker and legislators (SEX) who preferentially ignore the public health threat which they feel is largely centered and self-inflicted by poor minority populations who are already marginalized and largely ignored. The racial health disparities associated with STIs in Milwaukee is staggering even though STIs represent an “equal opportunity infection”.

6. The Mayor has seldom (or reluctantly) used his office as a bully pulpit for a community “call to action” on the STI epidemic since it was not only politically risky but also represented a long-term commitment that was well beyond the Mayoral election cycle in any given year and fraught with uncertainty including a personal reluctance to engage in the battle outside any available funding assistance.

It is more than ironic (and less coincidental) that Mayor Barrett appears to have had an “epiphany” regarding STIs in the aftermath of Commissioner McManus’s supposed directive to temporarily close the Keenan Health Clinic. More visionary leadership would demand that the Mayor engage the CIty corporate machinery including managed healthcare, community clinics, universities and colleges and private and public school systems in problem solving!

Hard to believe he cares without raising an eyebrow …