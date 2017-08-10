America taking children from Families is as American as America

I’m impressed by the outrage being shown by Americans of all walks of life speaking out against Trump’s policy of stripping children from their parents after entering USA illegally.

Recently TRUMP rescinded his policy so the practice as ended. Congratulations! The voice of the American people was heard.

Now that this bigoted practice of taking little brown children away from their parents is over, I want to remind those who go in radio and television and say to the audience “this isn’t America”. “This isn’t what America is all about”.

Stop it. Get a grip and read a history book.

People saying this are as ignorant as the president of the United States. Stripping children from their families is American heritage and tradition.

Slavery, the stealing of lands from Native American nations and then stripping children from them? Ever heard of the “Trail of Tears?”

When Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492 and stumbled on America, Columbus’s interactions with the “Indians” netted violence and slavery and forced the Native Americans to give up their children so that they convert to Christianity and live western life style.

In 1838, the Federal government started to force the Native Americans off their land because they were a “threat to peace”. They were moved up to 800 miles from their homelands to the “Indian Territory”, which is modern-day Oklahoma. The army forced them through the cold, winter weather to their new homes. Over 4,000 Cherokees alone died, out of the 15,000 moved. They died due to disease, exposure, and starvation. A government who believed in equality and freedom, were showing that these ideas obviously did not apply to everyone. In 1902, several hundred thousand acres were cleared out for white settlements. In 1907, the Indian nations disappeared, and when Oklahoma became a state, all Native American territory was taken by the Union.

During World War II, many Japanese Americans were forced by the United States government to leave their homes. Almost 120,000 people — men, women and even young children — were moved into internment camps across the United States. They had been targeted for imprisonment for no reason other than their Japanese heritage.

The damage done to those interned by their own government was so undeniable that President Ronald Reagan signed legislation in 1988 formally apologizing for the Japanese internment and providing reparations to survivors. When Reagan took this action, it seemed as though America had learned the lessons of this mistake.

The American government is tearing apart families and placing sobbing children into prison-camp like conditions, at least one of them made from a hastily converted Walmart store. These are not conditions similar to “summer camps,” as some have dishonestly claimed. These children are living in cages — conditions that no American parent would accept for his or her child.

Many of these children came to our country with parents who were fleeing violence and danger in their own country. Many of these parents came here to seek legal asylum in the United States, and in response the Trump administration is inflicting great trauma and pain upon their children, according to medical experts.

Health experts are essentially united in their concern that these separations could do lifelong harm to the emotional, physical and social wellbeing of these children. Religious leaders from different faiths and from every political perspective have also condemned these policies as immoral and damaging to the character of our nation.

But none of this matters to TRUMP and his base of bigots because they fear losing control to brown people rather than realizing our national power grows and our bond as a nation tightens when we acknowledge the true meaning of what it means to be an American.

So as a real American, Robert DeNiro said recently: “FUCK TRUMP! And if you support this idiot bigot, FUCK YOU.